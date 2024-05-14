Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piramal Capital & Housing Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 752.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Piramal Capital &amp; Housing Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 752.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 4.45% to Rs 1713.47 crore

Net Loss of Piramal Capital & Housing Finance reported to Rs 752.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8981.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.45% to Rs 1713.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1640.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1975.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7401.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.05% to Rs 6470.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6606.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1713.471640.49 4 6470.726606.31 -2 OPM %-62.5541.10 -27.6314.33 - PBDT-2017.94-166.72 -1110 -1805.53-2439.46 26 PBT-2063.08-204.14 -911 -1957.95-2536.71 23 NP-752.36-8981.97 92 -1975.28-7401.36 73



First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

