Jindal Steel &amp; Power consolidated net profit rises 102.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 1.50% to Rs 13486.96 crore

Net profit of Jindal Steel & Power rose 102.22% to Rs 935.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 462.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.50% to Rs 13486.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13691.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 87.10% to Rs 5938.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3173.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.09% to Rs 50026.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52711.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales13486.9613691.93 -1 50026.7652711.18 -5 OPM %18.1215.97 -20.3918.85 - PBDT2158.421831.84 18 9063.028545.90 6 PBT1163.52958.96 21 6241.275854.95 7 NP935.37462.56 102 5938.423173.94 87

First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

