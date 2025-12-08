GIFT Nifty points to muted opening

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty December 2025 futures was up 10.50 points, indicating a muted opening for the Nifty 50 today.

The NSE has overhauled its F&O trading framework starting Monday, 8 December 2025, by introducing a pre-open session for equity derivatives. From 9 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., traders can participate in call auctions, similar to the pre-market mechanism already used in the cash segment.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 438.90 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,189.17 crore in the Indian equity market on 5 December 2025, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 10123.23 crore so far in December. This follows their cash sales of Rs 17,500.31 crore in November and Rs 2,346.89 crore in October. Global Markets: Asias equity indices opened the week on an uneven note as traders braced for Chinas trade numbers, which could hint at the health of global demand. Attention also drifted toward Washington, where the Federal Reserve meets this week and is widely expected to roll out another interest rate cut. With inflation easing and growth signals turning patchy, investors are hoping the Fed will keep the monetary support flowing.

Fresh revisions from Tokyo added a dash of gloom early Monday. Japans economy shrank more than initially reported in the July to September quarter, with official numbers showing GDP contracting at an annualized 2.3%. The decline was steeper than both the earlier 1.8% estimate and economists expectation of a 2.0% drop, underscoring the challenges facing Asias second-largest economy. Wall Street, however, wrapped up last Friday on a more cheerful note. All three major indices finished in the green as markets sifted through a batch of U.S. data. The S&P 500 notched its fourth straight gain, inching up 0.19% to 6,870.40 and moving to within about 0.7% of its intraday peak. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.31% to 23,578.13, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 104.05 points, or 0.22%, to close at 47,954.99.

Adding fuel to rate-cut hopes was the latest Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index reading for September, the Federal Reserves preferred inflation measure. Core PCE climbed 0.2% month-on-month and 2.8% year-on-year, cooler than analysts had pencilled in. Coupled with signs of a softening labor market and increasingly cautious consumers, the reading strengthened expectations that the Fed is preparing to lean further into policy support. Domestic Market: The key equity indices ended with decent gains Friday, 5 December 2025, extending their winning run to a second straight session. Sentiment improved after the Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%. The Nifty regained momentum and closed above 26,150, rebounding from an intraday low of 25,985.35, with banks and financial services stocks leading the upmove. Traders also kept an eye on Fridays US PCE inflation data, a key indicator for shaping the US Federal Reserves policy outlook.