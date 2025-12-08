India's forex reserves decline by $1.88 billion to $686.23 billion

India's forex reserves dropped by USD 1.877 billion to USD 686.227 billion during the week ended November 28, the RBI said on Friday.

Foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 3.569 billion to USD 557.031 billion, the data showed.

Value of the gold reserves increased by USD 1.613 billion to USD 105.795 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by USD 63 million to USD 18.628 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also up by USD 16 million to USD 4.772 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.