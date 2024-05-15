Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 13.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 13.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 1.37% to Rs 2961.31 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Financial Services rose 13.26% to Rs 169.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 149.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.37% to Rs 2961.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3002.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.24% to Rs 420.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 344.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.15% to Rs 9480.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8453.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2961.313002.41 -1 9480.748453.75 12 OPM %30.7126.76 -34.2633.29 - PBDT251.08198.72 26 563.52522.88 8 PBT217.89148.49 47 437.39384.72 14 NP169.11149.31 13 420.69344.16 22

