Edelweiss Retail Finance standalone net profit declines 97.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.94% to Rs 25.97 croreNet profit of Edelweiss Retail Finance declined 97.65% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.94% to Rs 25.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales25.9729.49 -12 OPM %39.3564.19 -PBDT1.237.75 -84 PBT0.337.09 -95 NP0.145.95 -98
