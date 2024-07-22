Edelweiss Retail Finance standalone net profit declines 97.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.94% to Rs 25.97 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Retail Finance declined 97.65% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.94% to Rs 25.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.25.9729.4939.3564.191.237.750.337.090.145.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp