Esha Media Research reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2775.00% to Rs 1.15 croreNet profit of Esha Media Research reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2775.00% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.150.04 2775 OPM %31.30-50.00 -PBDT0.36-0.02 LP PBT0.35-0.02 LP NP0.35-0.02 LP
