Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Esha Media Research reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Esha Media Research reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2775.00% to Rs 1.15 crore

Net profit of Esha Media Research reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2775.00% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.150.04 2775 OPM %31.30-50.00 -PBDT0.36-0.02 LP PBT0.35-0.02 LP NP0.35-0.02 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Developed world ditching climate efforts but India in mission mode: Survey

Airlines add 51 new passengers to no-fly list for unruly behaviour in 2024

Air travel demand normalises after Covid boom, customers back to basics

Govt is working hard to present 'milestone Budget' of Amrit Kaal: PM Modi

Fire erupts aboard Naval ship at Mumbai dockyard, doused; no casualty

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story