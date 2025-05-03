Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Edelweiss Retail Finance standalone net profit rises 628.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Edelweiss Retail Finance standalone net profit rises 628.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales rise 78.91% to Rs 28.93 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Retail Finance rose 628.30% to Rs 7.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 78.91% to Rs 28.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.99% to Rs 9.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.55% to Rs 106.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 107.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales28.9316.17 79 106.44107.03 -1 OPM %92.9864.87 -58.5958.04 - PBDT16.601.37 1112 22.1220.81 6 PBT10.380.73 1322 13.0018.18 -28 NP7.721.06 628 9.0814.41 -37

First Published: May 03 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

