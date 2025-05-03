JM Financial Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.25 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 79.95% to Rs 73.91 crore

Net loss of JM Financial Products reported to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 178.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 79.95% to Rs 73.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 368.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.84% to Rs 162.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 426.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 40.16% to Rs 697.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1165.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

73.91368.65697.691165.8582.4492.8877.5483.92-0.46238.49233.02552.51-2.90236.06223.20543.00-8.25178.62162.88426.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News