Ksolves India consolidated net profit declines 37.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.49% to Rs 33.34 crore

Net profit of Ksolves India declined 37.66% to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.49% to Rs 33.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.47% to Rs 34.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.50% to Rs 137.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 108.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

