Surana Solar reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales decline 35.88% to Rs 2.52 crore

Net Loss of Surana Solar reported to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 35.88% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 119.09% to Rs 38.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.523.93 -36 38.8017.71 119 OPM %-39.297.89 -1.47-0.40 - PBDT-0.620.38 PL 1.581.01 56 PBT-0.980.11 PL 0.05-0.90 LP NP-0.71-0.15 -373 0.06-1.26 LP

First Published: May 03 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

