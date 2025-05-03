TCS partners with Kuwait's Jazeera Airways

For the airline's first major IT transformation initiative

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with Jazeera Airways, Kuwait's leading low-cost carrier, to drive the next phase of its digital transformation. By leveraging TCS' expertise in agentic AI and platform engineering, Jazeera Airways aims to unlock new revenue streams, enhance its digital channels, and deliver hyper-personalized customer experiences, positioning itself at the forefront of innovation and customer-centric transformation in the aviation sector.

Jazeera Airways serves over 60+ destinations across the Middle East, Central & South Asia as well as Europe. Since its launch in April 2004, as the first privately owned airline in the Middle East, it has grown to serve over 5 million passengers. The engagement with TCS marks the airline's first major IT Transformation initiative.

As it completes 20 years of its operations, Jazeera Airways is embarking on the next phase of its growth by reimagining its digital ecosystem. TCS will lead this transformation by modernizing the airline's website, native mobile applications, and AI-powered conversational chatbot. Leveraging its AI-native approach, TCS will deliver the program end-to-end, bringing its capabilities in product management, user experience design, architecture, agile development, integration, testing, and ongoing enhancements to reimagine how passengers interact with the airline at every stage of their journey.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News