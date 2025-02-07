Education, skill development, and infrastructure investments crucial for leveraging India's demographic advantage says NITY Aayog

NITI Aayog organized a conclave titled "Towards Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Strengthening Economy, National Security, Global Partnerships, and Law" on 6th February 2025 at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi. The conclave saw participation of the Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Members of NITI Aayog, the CEO of NITI Aayog, and keynote addresses from the Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India and the Secretary of the Ministry of Defence. The event featured a lineup of panel discussions, keynotes, and deliberations, addressing critical themes essential to India's development journey over the next two decades. A key highlight was the panel discussion on Economic Growth and Global Competitiveness by 2047, where distinguished experts from policy, academia, and industry examined India's trajectory toward becoming a global economic powerhouse.

Discussions emphasized the importance of regulatory reforms, innovation, infrastructure expansion, and India's strategic role in global trade. Panelists stressed the need for increased private sector investment in research and development, fiscal consolidation, and integration into global supply chains. Sovereign credit ratings, energy security, and access to critical raw materials were identified as essential for long-term economic resilience. Education, skill development, and infrastructure investments were recognized as crucial for leveraging India's demographic advantage. The consensus was that bold reforms, sustainable energy strategies, and a leadership role in global trade would be key to achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047.

