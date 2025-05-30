Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EFC (I) consolidated net profit rises 10.23% in the March 2025 quarter

EFC (I) consolidated net profit rises 10.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 126.41% to Rs 211.01 crore

Net profit of EFC (I) rose 10.23% to Rs 30.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 126.41% to Rs 211.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 93.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 94.55% to Rs 112.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 60.06% to Rs 656.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 410.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales211.0193.20 126 656.74410.32 60 OPM %51.8056.13 -49.8942.27 - PBDT100.1751.38 95 299.52156.60 91 PBT70.5432.00 120 199.8480.97 147 NP30.8127.95 10 112.8257.99 95

First Published: May 30 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

