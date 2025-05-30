The Hi-Tech Gears consolidated net profit declines 45.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.08% to Rs 210.23 croreNet profit of The Hi-Tech Gears declined 45.49% to Rs 9.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 25.08% to Rs 210.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 280.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 64.67% to Rs 40.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 114.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.33% to Rs 906.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1083.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
