The Hi-Tech Gears consolidated net profit declines 45.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.08% to Rs 210.23 crore

Net profit of The Hi-Tech Gears declined 45.49% to Rs 9.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 25.08% to Rs 210.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 280.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.67% to Rs 40.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 114.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.33% to Rs 906.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1083.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

210.23280.60906.811083.7715.8014.5514.9813.8333.1837.52126.23122.0917.2521.2462.7760.929.7217.8340.36114.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News