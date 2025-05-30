United Interactive consolidated net profit rises 162.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.56% to Rs 2.30 crore

Net profit of United Interactive rose 162.50% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.56% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 250.00% to Rs 1.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 39.95% to Rs 2.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2.302.792.303.8310.0013.98-43.04-13.051.050.923.221.710.990.852.981.460.420.161.050.30

