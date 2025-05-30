Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Living Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Welspun Living Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, IFCI Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd and SJVN Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 May 2025.

Welspun Living Ltd crashed 8.04% to Rs 135.05 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd tumbled 6.52% to Rs 3505. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

IFCI Ltd lost 5.95% to Rs 67.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 94.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd plummeted 5.66% to Rs 553.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

SJVN Ltd shed 5.34% to Rs 96.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 30 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

