EFC (I) consolidated net profit rises 248.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 11:00 AM IST
Sales rise 70.25% to Rs 166.44 crore

Net profit of EFC (I) rose 248.55% to Rs 28.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 70.25% to Rs 166.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 97.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales166.4497.76 70 OPM %47.6741.03 -PBDT76.6534.23 124 PBT55.6714.63 281 NP28.938.30 249

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

