EFC (I) consolidated net profit rises 248.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 70.25% to Rs 166.44 crore

Net profit of EFC (I) rose 248.55% to Rs 28.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 70.25% to Rs 166.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 97.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

