Finolex Industries consolidated net profit declines 58.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.20% to Rs 828.43 crore

Net profit of Finolex Industries declined 58.48% to Rs 40.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 97.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.20% to Rs 828.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 883.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.828.43883.151.2811.6688.36160.7361.93133.3540.6797.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News