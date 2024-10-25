Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Finolex Industries consolidated net profit declines 58.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 11:00 AM IST
Sales decline 6.20% to Rs 828.43 crore

Net profit of Finolex Industries declined 58.48% to Rs 40.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 97.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.20% to Rs 828.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 883.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales828.43883.15 -6 OPM %1.2811.66 -PBDT88.36160.73 -45 PBT61.93133.35 -54 NP40.6797.96 -58

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

