EFC (I) Q3 PAT jumps 54% YoY to Rs 62 cr

EFC (I)'s consolidated net profit jumped 54.21% to Rs 62.41 crore on a 52.09% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 269.58 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 82.30 crore in Q3 FY26, up by 57.45% from Rs 52.27 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 111.6 crore in December 2025 quarter, up 20.45%, compared with Rs 92.6 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin declined to 41.4% in Q3 FY26 as against 52.3% in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 50.25% to Rs 194.18 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. During the quarter, cost of raw materials & components consumed stood at Rs 125.99 crore, up 87.45% YoY, while employee benefits expense was at Rs 12.83 crore, up 61.18% YoY.

On segmental front, revenue from rental stood at Rs 135.08 crore (up 40.22% YoY), revenue from interior stood at Rs 135.08 crore (up 13.49% YoY) and revenue from furniture stood at Rs 15.47 crore (up 16.14% YoY), during the quarter. Umesh Kumar Sahay, chairman & MD of EFC (I), said, Our Q3 FY26 performance reflects steady execution and the growing acceptance of our integrated workspace ecosystem. With nine-month profitability already surpassing FY25 levels, we remain confident about sustaining growth momentum. The leasing business continues to remain strong. We now operate across 11 cities with more than 73,000 seats under management, serving 720+ clients with occupancy above 90%.

Our Interiors division delivered strong growth in Q3, while the Furniture business saw sharp expansion over nine months, highlighting the effectiveness of our unified workspace solutions strategy. A key focus area this year has been successful completion of our NCLT-approved merger with Whitehills Interior Limited which marks an important milestone in our strategic growth journey. Our Furniture division has also demonstrated remarkable progress as Ek Design Industries Limited achieved major milestones by securing multiple certifications from T-NORD, a globally recognized technical inspection and certification organization based in Germany. As we move ahead, our focus remains unwavering, to create value through innovation, operational excellence, and a unified service model that transforms workplaces for the future.