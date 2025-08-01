Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 91.44 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.84% to Rs 1220.00 crore

Net Loss of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company reported to Rs 91.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 18.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.84% to Rs 1220.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1018.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1220.001018.02-7.62-10.15-91.44-18.82-91.44-18.82-91.44-18.82

