INR eases as three month highs cap winning spree

Indian rupee eased today but stayed in a tight range overall. INR is giving up some of the latest gains this week as it came off three month high against the US dollar. Equities eased today with the benchmark NIFTY50 index falling from its seven week high. Sentiments around local financial markets were also cautious ahead of the end of fiscal year 2025. Meanwhile, the US dollar index is holding around 104 mark. The INR currently quotes down 13 paise at 85.85 against the US dollar. Month end data on fiscal position of the government and core sector growth trend is keenly eyed by domestic market participants.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News