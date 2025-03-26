RPP Infra acquires 120 acres near new Chennai Airport for Rs 75 cr

RPP Infra Projects announced that it has entered into an agreement worth Rs 75 crore to acquire 120 acres of land in proximity to the proposed new Chennai Airport.

The acquisition process includes stage-wise land registration, which is expected to be completed by the end of April 2025.

The land is situated in proximity to several prominent international industrial establishments, including major companies such as Samsung, Hyundai, and other key players across various sectors.

RPP Infra Projects specializes in infrastructure development, including roads, buildings, industrial structures, power, and irrigation projects.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 17.1% to Rs 18.87 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 16.11 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 9% year-on-year to Rs 355.10 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Shares of RPP Infra Projects rose 0.85% to Rs 148.25 on the BSE.

