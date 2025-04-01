L&T's PT&D vertical division bags 'large' orders from India & Abroad

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical has secured large new orders both in India and abroad.

The value of the contract, according to L&T's internal classification, ranges between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

In India, the company has won an order for the setting up of a 765kV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) in western India, along with a turnkey contract for the construction of a transmission line to facilitate power evacuation in the same region.

In Saudi Arabia, L&Ts PT&D vertical has been awarded orders to set up two 380kV overhead transmission lines, spanning over 130 route kilometers. These lines are designed to ensure a reliable power supply to key townships around Riyadh.

Additionally, the PT&D division has secured turnkey orders for the construction, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of two 132/11kV GIS in the UAE and a 132kV GIS in Qatar. Further orders have also been received for ongoing projects in India and Oman.

The company stated that these orders indicate the continued momentum in investments related to efficient grid infrastructure in India and abroad and underscore customer confidence in L&Ts capabilities.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. A strong, customer-focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

Larsen & Toubro reported a 13.96% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,358.84 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 2,947.36 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 17.31% YoY to Rs 64,667.78 crore in Q3 FY25.

The counter slipped 1.34% to Rs 3,444.05 on the BSE.

