Eicher Motors Q2 PAT climbs 24% YoY to Rs 1,369 cr

Eicher Motors reported 24.45% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,369.45 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 1,100.33 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Total revenue from operations surged 44.76% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6,171.59 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 1,779.01 crore in Q2 FY26, up 30.61% from Rs 1,362.05 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

The company reported an EBITDA of Rs 1,512 crore in Q2 FY26, marking a 38.97% year-on-year increase.

During the quarter, Royal Enfield recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales volume of 3,27,067 motorcycles, up 45% from 2,25,317 motorcycles sold during Q2 FY 2024-25.

VE Commercial Vehicless (VECV) revenue from operations in Q2 FY 2025-26 stood at Rs 6,106 crore, up 10.3% from Rs 5,538 crore. EBITDA for the second quarter rose 8% to Rs 479 crore, from Rs 395 crore a year ago. Profit after tax stood at Rs 249 crore as against Rs 208 crore last year. VECV recorded sales of 21,901 vehicles in the second quarter, up from 20,774 vehicles last year. B. Govindarajan, Managing Director of Eicher Motors and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Enfield, said, This has been a truly encouraging quarter for Eicher Motors, as we recorded strong performance across the board for both Royal Enfield and VECV. At Royal Enfield, we have continued to deliver steady growth in volumes while further strengthening our growth story quarter after quarter. We witnessed an outstanding festive season, achieving record sales of 2.49 lakh units. The Government of Indias GST reform has further enhanced accessibility for motorcycles under 350cc, as reflected in the strong customer demand.

At EICMA, this year, we marked a significant milestone in Royal Enfields legacy as we entered our 125th year of Pure Motorcycling, a legacy that is built on authenticity, craftsmanship, and an unwavering pursuit of timeless design. From crafting the worlds first production motorcycle in 1901 to becoming a global symbol of pure motorcycling, Royal Enfields journey has been one of evolution anchored in heritage. Our showcase at EICMA this year reflected a perfect blend of past, present and future; ranging from the special edition of our most iconic motorcycle the Classic 650 to a bigger and bolder Bullet 650, to pushing the boundaries of urban exploration with the Flying Flea S6. VECV, too, has continued to show steady growth, supported by a robust product portfolio and a deep understanding of Indias changing commercial mobility landscape. Our ongoing focus on developing sustainable and efficient transport solutions positions us strongly for the future. As we progress, our dedication to long-term value creation remains firm, driven by customer-centric innovation, global aspirations, and meaningful brand experiences at every level.

Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO VECV and vice chairman of Eicher Motors said VECV delivered a solid performance in Q2 FY26, growing by 5.4% year-on-year and registering our best ever second quarter in terms of truck and bus deliveries. Eicher retained its position as the market leader in Light and Medium Duty Trucks (5-18.5 T GVW), while delivering 10,096 units in the quarter. We continue to make steady progress in the Heavy-Duty trucks segment, recording our best ever second quarter deliveries and a market share of 10.5% during the period. Reflecting our expanding dealer network and focus on customer Service and uptime, spare parts sales grew 11.8% quarter-on-quarter.

Volvo Trucks and Buses continue to dominate their respective segments. During the quarter we launched the Eicher Pro Plus range of medium duty trucks with air-conditioned cabs to conform to legal mandates. Equipped with unique fuel-efficient compressor technology, these trucks were launched with improvements to loading capacity to deliver a win-win for both operators and drivers. Profit After Tax for the quarter improved to Rs 249.3 crore, a growth of 19.7% over the corresponding period last year. GST rationalization has had a positive impact on consumer confidence and consumption. This will in-turn support demand for commercial vehicles in the coming period.