Talbros Automotive Components board approves JV with Lohum Cleantech

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 6:51 PM IST
At meeting held on 13 November 2025

The board of Talbros Automotive Components at its meeting held on 13 November 2025 has granted approval for entering into a new joint venture with Lohum Cleantech. The Company shall own 49% of the shareholding in the JV Co. and the remaining 51% of the shareholding shall be owned by Lohum.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

