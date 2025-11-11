Axtel Industries standalone net profit rises 71.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.59% to Rs 67.34 crore

Net profit of Axtel Industries rose 71.53% to Rs 10.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.59% to Rs 67.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 55.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.67.3455.8419.5715.9014.8310.0713.629.1510.125.90

