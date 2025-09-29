EID Parry (India) Ltd Slips 2.67%

EID Parry (India) Ltd has lost 10.84% over last one month compared to 2.7% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.82% rise in the SENSEX

EID Parry (India) Ltd fell 2.67% today to trade at Rs 1004. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is down 0.47% to quote at 20054.14. The index is down 2.7 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd decreased 2.18% and Hindustan Unilever Ltd lost 1.95% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 16.06 % over last one year compared to the 5.97% fall in benchmark SENSEX.