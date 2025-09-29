Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Zinc Ltd Surges 1.54%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Surges 1.54%

Image
Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 8.74% over last one month compared to 8.39% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.82% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Zinc Ltd gained 1.54% today to trade at Rs 455.85. The BSE Metal index is up 0.54% to quote at 32936.6. The index is up 8.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd increased 1.25% and Jindal Steel Ltd added 1.18% on the day. The BSE Metal index went down 3.82 % over last one year compared to the 5.97% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 8.74% over last one month compared to 8.39% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.82% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5724 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.99 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 575 on 30 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 378.65 on 03 Mar 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices opens higher; breadth negative

Lupin to acquire VISUfarma to broaden its portfolio of ophthalmic biz

Dev IT gains on bagging Rs 82 lakh order from Rajcomp Info Services

Brahmaputra Infra gains on bagging Rs 169-cr NHAI order

Allied Blenders and Distillers appoints Jayantt Bhalchandra Manmadkar as CFO

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story