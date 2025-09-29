Lupin to acquire VISUfarma to broaden its portfolio of ophthalmic biz

Lupin announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Nanomi B.V. (Nanomi), has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of VISUfarma B.V. (VISUfarma), a portfolio company of global healthcare specialist investor GHO Capital Partners LLP (GHO). The acquisition of VISUfarma, with its broad portfolio of innovative eye health products and established commercial infrastructure, aligns with Lupin's strategy to expand its European business and footprint and to advance the company's global specialty franchise.

By integrating VISUfarma's established commercial operations, Lupin will tap into the attractive ophthalmology market, which is experiencing significant global growth driven by an aging global population, the increasing incidence of diabetes-related eye complications, and growing awareness of preventive care.