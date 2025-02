EIH Associated Hotels standalone net profit rises 5.36% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.02% to Rs 133.01 crore

Net profit of EIH Associated Hotels rose 5.36% to Rs 39.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 37.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.02% to Rs 133.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 126.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.133.01126.6540.4641.2757.7955.0953.5250.8139.9137.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News