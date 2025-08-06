EIH consolidated net profit declines 63.27% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.93% to Rs 573.58 crore

Net profit of EIH declined 63.27% to Rs 33.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 92.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.93% to Rs 573.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 526.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.573.58526.5427.8625.61198.03169.04164.67135.6633.8692.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News