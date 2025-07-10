Eimco Elecon slumps as Q1 PAT slides 2% YoY to Rs 14 crore

Eimco Elecon (India) tanked 5.89% to Rs 2,590.75 after its standalone net profit declined 2.02% to Rs 14.48 crore, while revenue from operations slipped 3.09% to Rs 67.56 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 18.41 crore in Q1 FY26, marginally up 0.27% year-on-year.

Total expenses rose 1.07% to Rs 57.24 crore in Q1FY26 over Q1FY25. During the quarter, cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 14.65 crore (down 50.52% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 5.60 crore (up 19.14% YoY).

Meanwhile, based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, the board of directors has appointed Kamlesh Nalin Shah as an additional director and whole-time director (designated as executive director) of the company, for a period of 3 years, effective from 10th September 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders.