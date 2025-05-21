EL Forge standalone net profit declines 99.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.10% to Rs 19.60 crore

Net profit of EL Forge declined 99.21% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.10% to Rs 19.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 96.77% to Rs 2.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.43% to Rs 76.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

19.6017.3376.1368.324.856.875.297.291.031.174.144.900.550.702.303.060.5569.962.3071.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News