Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EL Forge standalone net profit declines 99.21% in the March 2025 quarter

EL Forge standalone net profit declines 99.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.10% to Rs 19.60 crore

Net profit of EL Forge declined 99.21% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.10% to Rs 19.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 96.77% to Rs 2.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.43% to Rs 76.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales19.6017.33 13 76.1368.32 11 OPM %4.856.87 -5.297.29 - PBDT1.031.17 -12 4.144.90 -16 PBT0.550.70 -21 2.303.06 -25 NP0.5569.96 -99 2.3071.12 -97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oswal Green Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2025 quarter

CSB Bank receives reaffirmation in credit ratings

Euro hits two week against US dollar, EUR/INR near 97 mark

Biocon Biologics and Yoshindo Inc. launch Ustekinumab Biosimilar in Japan

Over 26 naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

First Published: May 21 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story