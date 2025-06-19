Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elcid Investments CFO Ragini Vakil steps down

Elcid Investments CFO Ragini Vakil steps down

Elcid Investments announced that Ragini Vakil, chief financial officer (CFO) of the company has tendered her resignation with effect from 18 June 2025.

The company further informed that it has appointed Shraddha Manjrekar as the new CFO with immediate effect.

Shraddhas appointment has been made as per the terms recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approved by the Board of Directors.

Manjrekar holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management from Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Mumbai (Class of 2008).

Shraddha brings with her over 20 years of experience in financial management, economic research, market intelligence, and strategic advisory. She has a strong track record in client communications, and ensuring compliance with tax and regulatory standards.

Throughout her career, Shraddha has delivered insights, led client engagements, and driven growth through data-led strategies. Prior to joining Elcid Investments, she spent nearly 19 years at Frost & Sullivan Pvt. Ltd., where she served as an Industry Analyst.

At Frost & Sullivan, she played a key role in forecasting market sentiment in the electric and urban mobility sectors, supporting consulting projects through scenario modeling and data-driven insights. She also conducted in-depth financial and macroeconomic analyses to support strategic decision-making.

Shraddhas appointment is expected to bring strategic depth and analytical strength to Elcid Investments' financial leadership team.

Elcid Investments is primarily an investment Company, and its business income is the income arriving out of investments held by the Company in terms of Dividends. The company is functioning under a single segment of investment activities.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 19.54 crore in Q4 FY25 as against net profit of Rs 15.92 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Net sales tanked 170.4% year on year to Rs 16.27 crore in Q4 FY25.

Shares of Elcid Investments shed 0.77% to Rs 1,28,140.50 on the BSE.

