Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit declines 41.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.99% to Rs 33.05 crore

Net profit of Eldeco Housing & Industries declined 41.69% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.99% to Rs 33.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.33.0533.389.9514.774.646.644.326.442.634.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News