United Drilling Tools consolidated net profit rises 38.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of United Drilling Tools rose 38.89% to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.82% to Rs 55.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 48.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.55.6048.8516.4015.509.297.358.176.205.754.14

