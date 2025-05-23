LKP Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -12.84 crore

Net loss of LKP Finance reported to Rs 18.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs -12.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 96.94% to Rs 1.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 84.22% to Rs 14.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 89.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

