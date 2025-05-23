Capital Trade Links standalone net profit rises 0.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.03% to Rs 6.73 crore

Net profit of Capital Trade Links rose 0.76% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.03% to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.38% to Rs 2.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 29.11% to Rs 25.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

6.737.6525.2035.5564.4958.9553.8557.471.882.365.7313.621.632.174.7513.071.331.322.269.57

