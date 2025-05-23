McNally Bharat Engineering Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 998.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.71% to Rs 30.38 crore

Net Loss of McNally Bharat Engineering Company reported to Rs 998.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 251.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 24.71% to Rs 30.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1716.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 883.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 37.53% to Rs 105.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 168.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

30.3840.35105.02168.11-2628.41-150.26-821.94-55.67-995.92-251.01-1710.80-879.96-996.63-251.78-1713.77-883.17-998.97-251.80-1716.11-883.20

