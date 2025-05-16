Electrosteel Castings announces resignation of Dr. Ajay Kumar as Chairman

With effect from 15 May 2025

Electrosteel Castings announced that Dr. Ajay Kumar (DIN: 01975789), Chairman and Independent Director, has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company, with effect from 15 May, 2025 on account of his taking charge of the constitutional responsibility of the Chairman, Union Public Service Commission in pursuance to the order of the Hon'ble President of India, as mentioned by him.

