Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit declines 55.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.61% to Rs 865.94 croreNet profit of Elgi Equipments declined 55.18% to Rs 76.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 170.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.61% to Rs 865.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 835.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.89% to Rs 311.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 370.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.82% to Rs 3217.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3040.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
