Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit declines 55.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 3.61% to Rs 865.94 crore

Net profit of Elgi Equipments declined 55.18% to Rs 76.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 170.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.61% to Rs 865.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 835.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.89% to Rs 311.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 370.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.82% to Rs 3217.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3040.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales865.94835.74 4 3217.763040.70 6 OPM %14.4415.22 -15.1014.23 - PBDT130.08250.11 -48 516.82588.09 -12 PBT110.11230.61 -52 440.17510.37 -14 NP76.24170.10 -55 311.89370.81 -16

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

