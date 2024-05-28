Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krystal Integrated Services standalone net profit rises 62.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Krystal Integrated Services standalone net profit rises 62.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 47.19% to Rs 273.68 crore

Net profit of Krystal Integrated Services rose 62.08% to Rs 14.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.19% to Rs 273.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 185.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.22% to Rs 48.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.65% to Rs 984.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 685.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales273.68185.94 47 984.73685.51 44 OPM %6.345.15 -6.767.25 - PBDT16.918.80 92 62.7742.95 46 PBT15.187.31 108 56.1738.61 45 NP14.839.15 62 48.2338.21 26

