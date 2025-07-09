Elgi Equipments jumps after SBI MF hikes stake

Elgi Equipments surged 5.95% to Rs 565.95 after SBI Mutual Fund acquired 18.12 lakh shares in a bulk deal on Tuesday, 8 July 2025.

The transaction, executed on the BSE at Rs 532 per share, represents a 0.57% stake in the company.

This fresh investment adds to SBI Small Cap Fund's existing holding of 3.22% in Elgi Equipments, as per the shareholding pattern disclosed for March 2025.

Elgi Equipments is a leading manufacturer of air compressors. On a consolidated basis, net profit of Elgi Equipments rose 33.79% to Rs 102 crore while net sales rose 14.66% to Rs 992.90 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.