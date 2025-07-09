Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Synergy Green jumps on bagging 3.3 MW turbine parts order from Adani Wind

Synergy Green jumps on bagging 3.3 MW turbine parts order from Adani Wind

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Synergy Green Industries surged 8.40% to Rs 563.80 after the company secured a development order for 3.3 MW turbine parts from Adani Wind, the wind energy division of Adani New Industries.

The development phase is expected to be completed by Q3 of FY 2026, with serial production scheduled for Q4 of FY 2026. Synergy Green is also actively engaged in the serial supply of bearing housing castings for Adani's 5 MW turbine platforms.

With this new development order, Synergy Greens order book with Adani Wind is projected to double from Rs 20 crore in FY 2025 to Rs 40 crore in FY 2026, based on forecasted volumes.

Synergy Green continues to solidify its leadership in the manufacturing of large, critical castings for wind turbine components, with state-of-the-art facilities located in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. The company takes pride in being a trusted supplier to leading global wind OEMs, and this order further reinforces its strategic position in the renewable energy sector.

Synergy Green Industries is engaged in the manufacturing of large size critical castings for wind turbine parts. It has facilities located at Kolhapur (Maharashtra) and has established itself as a reliable supplier to all major global wind OEMs.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 18.2% to Rs 3.84 crore on 18.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 97.47 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

