Elin Electronics consolidated net profit rises 57.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.66% to Rs 293.58 croreNet profit of Elin Electronics rose 57.03% to Rs 5.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.66% to Rs 293.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 253.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales293.58253.83 16 OPM %4.513.86 -PBDT13.779.78 41 PBT8.064.93 63 NP5.923.77 57
