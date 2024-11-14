Elixir Capital consolidated net profit rises 167.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 211.43% to Rs 18.25 crore

Net profit of Elixir Capital rose 167.09% to Rs 8.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 211.43% to Rs 18.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.18.255.8685.3275.4315.164.3815.074.308.363.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News