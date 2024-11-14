Elixir Capital consolidated net profit rises 167.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 211.43% to Rs 18.25 croreNet profit of Elixir Capital rose 167.09% to Rs 8.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 211.43% to Rs 18.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales18.255.86 211 OPM %85.3275.43 -PBDT15.164.38 246 PBT15.074.30 250 NP8.363.13 167
