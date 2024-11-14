Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Optiemus Infracom consolidated net profit rises 154.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:43 AM IST
Sales rise 73.72% to Rs 476.58 crore

Net profit of Optiemus Infracom rose 154.26% to Rs 13.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 73.72% to Rs 476.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 274.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales476.58274.34 74 OPM %6.074.58 -PBDT26.5513.33 99 PBT19.949.25 116 NP13.735.40 154

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:57 AM IST

