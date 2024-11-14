Optiemus Infracom consolidated net profit rises 154.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 73.72% to Rs 476.58 crore

Net profit of Optiemus Infracom rose 154.26% to Rs 13.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 73.72% to Rs 476.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 274.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.476.58274.346.074.5826.5513.3319.949.2513.735.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News