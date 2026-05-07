Tejas Networks Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd, Piramal Pharma Ltd and Arvind Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 May 2026.

Tejas Networks Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd, Piramal Pharma Ltd and Arvind Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 May 2026.

Embassy Developments Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 69.58 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tejas Networks Ltd surged 16.21% to Rs 538. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.55 lakh shares in the past one month. Godrej Industries Ltd soared 14.86% to Rs 1174.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19674 shares in the past one month. Piramal Pharma Ltd gained 13.48% to Rs 187.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.64 lakh shares in the past one month.