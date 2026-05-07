Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Embassy Developments Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tejas Networks Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd, Piramal Pharma Ltd and Arvind Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 May 2026.

Tejas Networks Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd, Piramal Pharma Ltd and Arvind Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 May 2026.

Embassy Developments Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 69.58 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tejas Networks Ltd surged 16.21% to Rs 538. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Godrej Industries Ltd soared 14.86% to Rs 1174.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19674 shares in the past one month.

Piramal Pharma Ltd gained 13.48% to Rs 187.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Arvind Ltd spurt 11.78% to Rs 435.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19543 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TD Power Systems surges as board to mull stock split on 14 May'26

Currency in circulation up 11.6% on year

Nitco climbs after Mathew Cyriac acquires stake via bulk deal

Bharat Seats rises as Q4 PAT jumps 16 YoY to Rs 13 cr

Harmony Capital Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 07 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story