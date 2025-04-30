Embassy Office Parks REIT reports consolidated net loss of Rs 242.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.85% to Rs 1097.74 crore

Net loss of Embassy Office Parks REIT reported to Rs 242.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 283.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.85% to Rs 1097.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 981.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 68.51% to Rs 1624.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 964.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.15% to Rs 4126.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3815.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1097.74981.424126.623815.7429.3276.1460.4176.006.83496.771334.561974.39-295.36328.28193.041089.07-242.88283.411624.44964.03

