Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Embassy Office Parks REIT reports consolidated net loss of Rs 242.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Embassy Office Parks REIT reports consolidated net loss of Rs 242.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.85% to Rs 1097.74 crore

Net loss of Embassy Office Parks REIT reported to Rs 242.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 283.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.85% to Rs 1097.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 981.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 68.51% to Rs 1624.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 964.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.15% to Rs 4126.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3815.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1097.74981.42 12 4126.623815.74 8 OPM %29.3276.14 -60.4176.00 - PBDT6.83496.77 -99 1334.561974.39 -32 PBT-295.36328.28 PL 193.041089.07 -82 NP-242.88283.41 PL 1624.44964.03 69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Belstar Microfinance reports standalone net loss of Rs 98.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

John Deere Financial India Pvt standalone net profit rises 19.51% in the March 2025 quarter

UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit declines 46.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tokyo Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story